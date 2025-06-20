Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.15.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $74.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

