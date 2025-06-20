Inscription Capital LLC Invests $82,000 in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of FREY opened at $1.47 on Friday. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.94.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.