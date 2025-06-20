HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $77.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HDFC Bank
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.