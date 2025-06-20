Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1,152.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.62 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.