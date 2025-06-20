Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $282.01 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.60.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

