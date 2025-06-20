Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

