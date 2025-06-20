Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $829,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 63.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Melius assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research raised Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE MUSA opened at $407.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.86. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.44 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

