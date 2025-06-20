Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,625 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,859,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,760,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PPL by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,829,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,484,000 after buying an additional 2,070,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,532,000 after buying an additional 3,380,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,300,000 after buying an additional 500,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PPL by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,672,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. PPL Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

