Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 305 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,014,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 357.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $248.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

