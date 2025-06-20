Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Stake Lessened by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ENI by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:E opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eni SpA has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.5391 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on E. Redburn Atlantic cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

