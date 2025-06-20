Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.