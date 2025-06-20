Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now – June 17th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Motorola Solutions, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and sell hardware, software and services designed to protect digital systems, networks and data from cyber threats. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to the growing market for threat detection, prevention and incident response as organizations and governments prioritize digital security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.99. 12,314,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,358,776. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded up $7.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.21. 1,273,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,793. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $491.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 955.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,994. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.15. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $161.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $201.07. 1,333,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,228. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,525. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.28. The stock had a trading volume of 284,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,220. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $379.76 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.20 and a 200-day moving average of $439.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,499. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Recommended Stories