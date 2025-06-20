Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,229.66. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:BR opened at $237.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.64 and a 1-year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

