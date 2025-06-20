Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $196.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of -118.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.54 and a 200 day moving average of $241.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $1,730,563.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 192,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,552.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $1,825,178.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,536.16. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,523 shares of company stock valued at $77,393,768. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

