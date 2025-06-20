7,545 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,466,000 after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,216,000 after purchasing an additional 329,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SPHQ opened at $69.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.