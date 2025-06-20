5,610 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Datadog by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,099 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $595,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,493,851.60. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,013.34. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,966 shares of company stock valued at $85,558,325 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.70, a PEG ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

