43,926 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $478,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 43,561.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,516,000 after buying an additional 1,594,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $322,460,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.91.

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,582,297. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora stock opened at $296.92 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

