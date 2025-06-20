2,624 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $3,354,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,095,091.05. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $5,284,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,267 shares of company stock valued at $81,730,346 over the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.1%

NET stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of -788.47 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $182.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

