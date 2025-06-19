Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,356,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,054,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,263,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,687,797,000 after purchasing an additional 540,533 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,236,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $824,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,103,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

