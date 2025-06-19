Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Trust Point Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCP Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $974,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 846.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 111,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

