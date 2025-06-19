Trust Point Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1,227.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $207.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

