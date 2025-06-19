Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $179.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.78 and a 1-year high of $181.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.43.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $70,312.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,599.86. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

