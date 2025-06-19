Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
