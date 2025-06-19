Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $804,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,324 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $121.26 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $131.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

