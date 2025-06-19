Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $957,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $379.29 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $390.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.23 and a 200-day moving average of $344.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

