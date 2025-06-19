Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $874,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MSI opened at $404.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $380.72 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

