Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on C. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.