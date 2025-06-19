Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

