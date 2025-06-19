Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6,919.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,388,000 after purchasing an additional 764,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after purchasing an additional 359,944 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,161 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VOE opened at $161.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

