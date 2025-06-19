Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 467,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Price Performance
NYSE SHOP opened at $105.97 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.