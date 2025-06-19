Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 467,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $105.97 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

