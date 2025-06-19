SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 88,504 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,504 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,802.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

