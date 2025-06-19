Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,270,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 82,340.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,957,000 after buying an additional 889,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,042,000 after buying an additional 586,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after buying an additional 401,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,899,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.0%

Equinix stock opened at $886.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $858.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $887.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

