Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $478,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day moving average is $142.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $956,653.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,091 shares in the company, valued at $17,760,529.79. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,059 shares of company stock worth $3,768,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROST

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.