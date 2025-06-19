PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

