Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,473 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of CALF stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

