Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $15,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $489.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $470.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.90. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

