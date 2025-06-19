Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 353 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,604,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,035,319,000 after buying an additional 76,368 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,115,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,841,000 after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 339,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,275,000 after purchasing an additional 255,151 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 143,872.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RIO stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

