Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 198 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $156.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.