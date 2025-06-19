Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Solar from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.19.

First Solar Stock Down 0.2%

First Solar stock opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $268.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,172. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

