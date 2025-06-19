Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $419.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $436.61. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

