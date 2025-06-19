Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its position in Prologis by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.92. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CJS Securities lowered their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.