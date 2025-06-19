Mission Wealth Management LP Has $498,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $513.58 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $559.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.