Mission Wealth Management LP Has $465,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

