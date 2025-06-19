Mission Wealth Management LP Has $306,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,780,000 after buying an additional 37,928,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,728,000 after buying an additional 4,180,821 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,368,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,296,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1607 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

