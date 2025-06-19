Mission Wealth Management LP Has $293,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after purchasing an additional 520,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 241,870 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,389,000 after purchasing an additional 60,877 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $128.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average is $128.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

