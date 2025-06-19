Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.