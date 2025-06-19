Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 9,159 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

