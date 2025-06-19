Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 255.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $246,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 51.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,632.50.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,402.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,563.21 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,370.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2,082.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

