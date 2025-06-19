Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 615 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,438,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $689,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,320. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

