Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.